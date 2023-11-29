SailGP United States team purchased by Avenue Sports Fund

SailGP’s United States team has been purchased by Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund, the lead investor group with owners Ryan and Margaret McKillen and Mike Buckley.

They are joined by a diverse group of investors representing the sport, technology, entertainment and media industries in what will be the largest team acquisition in SailGP history.

Other members of the investment group include actress and producer Issa Rae; world champion heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder; global DJ and producer Gryffin; and NFL stars DeAndre Hopkins, Malik Jackson, Roquan Smith and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Additional members include University of Alabama football star Dallas Turner; former U.S. soccer player Jozy Altidore; University of Michigan basketball legend Katelynn Flaherty Yates; Muse Capital’s Assia Grazioli-Venier; and serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

Under the new U.S. SailGP Team structure, founding Uber engineer Ryan McKillen will serve as Chairman, and Mike Buckley as Chief Executive Officer.

The high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans are raced by 10 national teams and in SailGP’s fourth season, the global sailing league provides 13 live events year-round – six of which take place in North America including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – at the most iconic waterfront locations around the world.

The team has appointed seven-time world champion sailor Taylor Canfield replacing Jimmy Spithill as the team driver.

Canfield will take charge of the American F50 for the first time at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas, 9-10 December, where he will go to battle against the nine other national teams. The full line-up of the U.S. crew will be announced in the lead up to the event. U.S. SailGP Team partners Red Bull, T-Mobile for Business, and Zhik, have reaffirmed their commitment to the U.S. SailGP Team.

Spithill has announced his intention to launch an Italian team into the Championship for Season 5 immediately following the completion of the Olympics and America’s Cup.

Dubai is the sixth stop on SailGP’s Season 4 global calendar.

The league returns to North America in spring 2024, with events every month beginning with the Bermuda Sail Grand Prix (May 4-5) and the ROCKWOOL Canada Sail Grand Prix in Halifax (June 1-2).

SailGP Season 4 Championship Leaderboard at 18 Nov 2023



1st Australia Tom Slingsby 43 pts

2nd ROCKWOOL DEN Nicolai Sehested 36 pts

3rd United States Jimmy Spithill 32 pts

4th Spain Diego Botin 32 pts

5th Emirates GBR Ben Ainslie 32 pts

6th New Zealand Peter Burling 30 pts

7th Canada Phil Robertson 24 pts

8th France Quentin Delapierre 24 pts

9th Switzerland Sébastien Schneiter 11 pts

10th Germany Erik Heil 8 pts