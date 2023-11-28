Second win for Spitfires at SSL Gold Cup 1/4 Finals in Gran Canaria

Only two fleets managed to complete their races on day 2 of the SSL Gold Cup 1/4 Finals in Gran Canaria.

In Fleet 1 Great Britain’s ‘Spitfires’ eventually besting France’s ‘Les Bleus’ to take their second win.

And in Fleet 4 the Spanish ‘La Armada’ took their first win ahead of the Swiss ‘Helvetic Lakers’.

Both races were sailed in minimal wind conditions with with places changing at whim, French captain Xavier Rohart explaining what it’s like to compete on such a calm da . . .

“It might look like a slow race from the outside, but onboard it’s very intense, because there’s lots of emotions going on! You are leading, then you are almost lost, and nothing is under control. It’s really a very difficult race, because the wind changes every 15-20 seconds.”

Sadly no more racing was possible in the day, with what little breeze there was disappearing as the sun sank towards the horizon, so Fleets 2 and 3 remain on just one race complete.

Fleet 1

1. Britain — 4, 4 – – 8 pts

2. France – – 2, 3 – – 5 pts

3. Malaysia – – 3, 2 – – 5pts

4. Denmaaek – – 1, DNF – – 1 pt

Fleet 4

1. Spain – – 3, 4 – – 7 pts

2. Italy – – 4, 2 – – 6 pts

3. Switzerland – – 2, 3 – – 5 pts

4. Lithuania – – 1, 1 – – 2 pts