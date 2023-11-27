RS Aero 2023 UK National Youth Championships

Burghfield Sailing Club welcomed twenty lively, up and coming young RS Aero youth sailors for the UK National Youth Champion titles.

Overall consistency paid with Noa Moskavitch crowned the RS Aero 5 UK National Youth Champion and first female.

And Joe Jones crowned the RS Aero 7 UK National Youth Champion and first Junior.

The weekend did not deliver the winds of the last few weeks but Saturday had sunshine and enough wind to allow the Race Officer, David Baddeley, and his team to get 5 short races in over a trapezoid course.

Sunday started with no wind. The gang were not in the mood to sit around, so the table tennis table was soon out and then the, Plan B, a Tug of War, got underway, with the first to five pulls fought hard on the beach and saw the youngsters reaching for their sailing gloves!

Plan C was light wind slalom racing across the wind to a single mark and then back to the finish with no rule 42. Pumping and rocking was the order of the day with the winners picking up Burghfield T-shirts for their physical efforts.

Prize giving was well attended with the beautiful RS Aero trophies (courtesy Team Rolfe) awarded along with quality sailing kit generously supported by Rooster.

RS Aero 5 Class – Final after 5 races

1st Noa Moskovitch Lymington Town SC – – 3 3 -4 3 1 – – 10 pts

2nd Oscar Fry Royal Southern YC – – 1 2 3 4.5 (11OCS) – – 10.5 pts

3rd Sebastian Bailey Burghfield SC – – -4 4 2 1 4 – – 11 pts

4th Adam Craig Burghfield SC – – -7 6 1 6 2 – – 15 pts

5th Andrew Soars Frensham Pond SC – – -5 5 5 2 3 – – 15 pts

6th Luke Markey Thorpe Bay YC – – 6 1 6 4.5 -7 – – 17.5 pts

7th George Lenney Restronguet SC – – 2 7 -8 7 5 – – 21 pts

8th Holly Starling Burghfield SC – – -8 8 7 8 6 – – 29 pts

9th Lottie Sparkes Dell Quay SC – – 9 9 (11DNC) 11DNC 11DNC – – 40 pts

RS Aero 7 Class – Final after 5 races

1st Joseph Jones Burghfield SC – – 1 1 -5 3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd Marcus Pakes Haversham SC – – -6 2 3 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd Ed Rollestone Hayling Island SC – – 2 -6 1 6 3 – – 12 pts

4th Charlie Gatehouse Hayling Island SC – – 4 -9 2 4 4 – – 14 pts

5th Charlie Howard Burghfield SC – – 3 4 6 -8 6 – – 19 pts

6th William Bailey Yorkshire Dales SC – – -8 5 7 1 7 – – 20 pts

7th Ethan Sparkes Dell Quay SC – – -10 3 4 7 9 – – 23 pts

8th Torquil Morrison Emsworth Slipper SC – – 5 -8 8 5 5 – – 23 pts

9th Dylan Williams Bellport Bay YC, USA – – 7 7 9 -10 10 – – 33 pts

10th Max Devonport Emsworth SC – – 9 -10 10 9 8 – – 36 pts