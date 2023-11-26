Nico Poons Charisma crowns an exceptional season

Dutchman Nico Poons was unable to stay dry once ashore from the final day of racing at the 44Cup Calero Marinas.

He took the plunge in celebration of his Charisma winning the 2023 44Cup for a second consecutive year.

Shortly after the Charisma crew was dowsed again, this time in champagne at the regatta prizegiving, where José Calero, founder of the marina group playing host to the Lanzarote regatta this week, provided the introduction.

Charisma had an exceptional season.

Second in Oman, they followed this with wins in Marstrand and the RC44 Worlds in Cowes.

This week their main competition was Igor Lah’s Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860, winner of the last event, but which struggled in the difficult conditions here, finishing sixth.

With Charisma’s third this week, and a discard applied, she won the 2023 44Cup by 7 points to Aleph Racing’s 10 and Ceeref’s 13.

The class act this week was Hugues Lepic’s Aleph Racing on which Louis Balcaen was stand-in helmsman.

Under tactician Michele Ivaldi, Aleph Racing has been strong all season, with only one result off the podium. This week in 12 races, they scored four race wins and avoided the ‘big scores’, never finishing worse than sixth.

44CUP CALERO MARINAS RESULTS: Final Leaders

1. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 6 1 2 1 4 2 4 1 4 1 3 5 – 34

2. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 1 3 3 2 3 7 1 4 5 3 2 6 – 40

3. 🇲🇨 Charisma – 3 2 1 4 8 3 7 5 2 5 1 2 – 43

2023 44CUP Overall after five events, with one discard