Formula Kite Asia & Oceania Championships – Final day medal series

Sam Dickinson, the sole British competitor at the Formula Kite 2023 Asia and Oceania Championships in Shenzhen, China, made it into final day medal format.

Dickinson had a great run in the opening series to go through to the first semi-final, where Haoran Zhang (CHN) claimed the final spot.

The second final spot from the semi-finals went to Martin Dolenc (CRO) also after just one race.

Haoran Zhang and Martin Dolenc went on to join Qibin Huang (CHN) and Maximilian Maeder (SGP) in the men’s final.

Huang won Gold after three races, Maeder the Silver and Zhang Bronze.

In the women, Wan Li (CHN) won the first semi-final and Chenxue Liu (CHN) the second to join Jingyue Chen (CHN) and Julia Damasiewicz (POL) in the final.

Chen won Gold after two races, Li the Silver and Damasiewicz the Bronze.

Leading Results Men (27 entries):

Gold CHN 40 Qibin Huang (U21)

Silver SGP 11 Maximilian Maeder (U21)

Bronze CHN 52 Haoran Zhang

4th CRO 100 Martin Dolenc

5th CYP 35 Denis Taradin

6th THA 68 Joseph Jonathan Weston (U21)

7th CHN 62 Yanying Wu (U21)

8th CHN 36 Rongyu Yang (U21)

9th CHN 17 Jiangang Wu

10th GBR 86 Sam Dickinson (U21)

Leading Results Women (15 entries):

Gold CHN 53 Jingyue Chen

Silver CHN 87 Wan Li

Bronze POL 50 Julia Damasiewicz (U21)

4th CHN 12 Chenxue Liu (U21)

5th CHN 80 Si Wang (U21)

6th CHN 45 Meijing Xiao (U21)

7th CHN 51 Sirong Chen

8th SLO 20 Marina Vodisek

9th CHN 29 Zilin Ma (U21)

10th THA 37 Benyapa Jantawan