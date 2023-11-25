INEOS Britannia hit the water in Jeddah

INEOS Britannia became the second AC40 team to train in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Ben Ainslie’s America’s Cup team joined Alinghi Red Bull Racing on the Red Sea in a shake-down sail on the Preliminary Regatta racecourse just off the Jeddah Corniche.

Whilst INEOS Britannia trained in full one-design mode, the Swiss Alinghi continued their two-boat testing.

Taking their AC40s out of one-design mode with the introduction of a new mainsail – the M1-3 – and running the alternate J1-3 and J1-4 variable aspect jibs.

The Black boat was helmed by Arnaud Psarofaghis and Max Bachelin, while the Red boat was helmed by Phil Robertson and Dean Barker.

All the teams have now shipped AC40s to Jeddah and seem to be taking a more relaxed attitude to this second event, continuing with their developement programmes elsewhere as long as possible.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on the main stage in the America’s Cup Race Village from 5pm on Wednesday 29 November, which is scheduled as a practice race day.

AC Teams competing in Jeddah:

• Emirates Team New Zealand:

• INEOS Britannia (GBR)

• Alinghi Red Bull Racing (SUI)

• Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (ITA)

• NYYC American Magic (USA)

• Orient Express Racing Team (FRA)

Jeddah Event Schedule:

Wednesday 29 November: Official Practice Race Day

Thursday 30 November: First Day of Racing

Friday 1 December: Second Day of Racing

Saturday 2 December: Third & Final Day of Racing and Prizegiving

