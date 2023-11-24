Italian and French duo take first place in Class40 Transat Jacques Vabre

Italian skipper Ambrogio Beccaria and French co-skipper Nicolas Andrieu took first place in the Class40 Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre two handed race.

Sailing the all Italian Musa 40 Alla Grande PIRELLI they crossed the finish line off Fort-de-France, Martinique in beautiful morning sunshine at 08:01:36 hrs local time (12:01:36 hrs UTC).

The elapsed time for the 4045 mile course is 18 days 12 hours 21 minutes and 55 seconds.

In a record sized fleet of 44 boats which started from Le Havre on 29 October but paused in Lorient for seven days to sit out a huge storm on the Bay of Biscay, Beccaria and Andrieu were also first to complete the stage to Lorient.

Their race time was 18 days 12 hours 21 minutes 55 seconds. The duo sailed the theoretical 4045 miles between Le Havre and Fort-de-France at an average speed of 9.1 knots. Out on the water, they actually sailed 5381.51 miles averaging 12.11 knots.

Finishing second were French duo Ian Lipinski and Antoine Carpentier (Crédit Mutuel) when they crossed the finish line in Martinique at 13:43hrs local time (1743hrs UTC) on Thursday 23rd November.

Although they dismasted on the first leg their aggregate elapsed time includes an allocated time equivalent to that of the last placed finisher on the first leg plus six hours.

French duo Achille Nebout and Gildas Mahé crossed the finish line of the second keg of the 16th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre in third position.