44Cup Calero Marinas – Charisma off to a solid start at final event

Nico Poons’ Charisma got off to a solid start on the opening day of the 44Cup Calero Marinas, Lanzarote, the final event of the 2023 44Cup.

The Dutchman’s Monaco-flagged RC44 leads after three races, but by a mere point from Team Nika, with Aleph Racing a further two behind in third.



These three teams managed surprisingly consistent performances despite this being one of the most tricky days out on the race course that competitors have faced all year.

This was caused by the NNW wind direction, blowing across Lanzarote and its unusual mountainous lunar landscape, that was causing the wind to irregularly and suddenly shift through 40° with occasional puffs.

Igor Lah’s Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860, who is Charisma’s main challenge for the 2023 44Cup title, had a poor first day ending in fifth place 12 points off the lead, followed by Team Aqua and Artemis Racing, both of whom received two point penalties in races Thursday.

Racing resumes Friday at 12:00 with wind conditions set to be very similar.

44CUP Calero Marinas – After 3 races

1. 🇲🇨 Charisma – 3 2 1 – 6 pts

2. 🇲🇨 Team Nika – 1 3 3 – 7 pts

3. 🇫🇷 Aleph Racing – 6 1 2 – 9 pts

4. 🇬🇧 Peninsula Racing – 2 6 5 – 13 pts

5. 🇸🇮 Team Ceeref powered by Hrastnik 1860 – 5 7 6 – 18 pts

6. 🇬🇧 Team Aqua – 7 4 7 (2) – 20 pts

7. 🇸🇪 Artemis Racing – 4 8 8 (2) – 22 pts

8.🇨🇭 Black Star Sailing Team – 9 9 4 – 22 pts

9. 🇫🇷 Team 69 – 8 5 9 – 22 pts