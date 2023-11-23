2nd America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta ramps-up in Jeddah

America’s Cup focus switches to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the 2nd America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta, presented by NEOM.

The INEOS Britannia team have arrived in Jeddah and are busy preparing their AC40 for the next stop in America’s Cup Preliminary Regatta circuit, starting Thursday 30 November.

To date the Preliminary series has not been a high point for the British America’s team, finishing last of six America’s Cup teams in the first Regatta in Spain, back in September.

After that drubbing, Britannia CEO/Helm Ben Ainslie admitted that they got it wrong, explaining away their poor performance to foucusing on the LEQ12 T6 test-boat and not the one-design AC40

It is not just the Brits with this attitude that the AC40 series is an interruption to their preparation for the main event, the American Magic team tried to get excused from the Jeddah event . . . refused.

The teams are deep into their AC75 design/build programmes with launches expected in early 2024, and with just one hull this time around, they have to get it right.

There will be a 3rd Preliminary Regatta in August 2024 but using the full-on AC75 boats, before the real Americ’as Cup opens with the Challenger Selection Series from 29 August to 7 October 2024.

The 37th America’s Cup match (Best of 13) will start in Barcelona, Spain on 12 October 2024.

Additionally, 12 teams will compete in the 2024 Youth & Women’s America’s Cup.

Teams to challenge defender Emirates Team New Zealand:

• INEOS Britannia (GBR)

• Alinghi Red Bull Racing (SUI)

• Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team (ITA)

• NYYC American Magic (USA)

• Orient Express Racing Team (FRA)

Jeddah Event Schedule:



Wednesday 29 November: Official Practice Race Day

Thursday 30 November: First Day of Racing

Friday 1 December: Second Day of Racing

Saturday 2 December: Third & Final Day of Racing and Prizegiving

