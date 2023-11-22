SailGP pull out of New Zealand event

SailGP is reported to be pulling out of the March 2024 scheduled Auckland event.
The Season 4 ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix was set for 23-24 March 2024 on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour with Wynyard Point as the spectator area.
The unavailability of Wynyard Point, which contains contaminated sites going through a remediation process, as a spectator facility has apparently triggered the search for a new venue.
SailGP is exploring other options, including a return to Christchurch, where the 2023 event was held.
The next SailGP event is the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on 9 and 10 December 2023.
SailGP Season 4 Championship Leaderboard
1st Australia Tom Slingsby 43 pts
2nd ROCKWOOL DEN Nicolai Sehested 36 pts
3rd United States Jimmy Spithill 32 pts
4th Spain Diego Botin 32 pts
5th Emirates GBR Ben Ainslie 32 pts
6th New Zealand Peter Burling 30 pts
7th Canada Phil Robertson 24 pts
8th France Quentin Delapierre 24 pts
9th Switzerland Sébastien Schneiter 11 pts
10th Germany Erik Heil 8 pts