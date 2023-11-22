SailGP pull out of New Zealand event

SailGP is reported to be pulling out of the March 2024 scheduled Auckland event.

The Season 4 ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix was set for 23-24 March 2024 on Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour with Wynyard Point as the spectator area.

The unavailability of Wynyard Point, which contains contaminated sites going through a remediation process, as a spectator facility has apparently triggered the search for a new venue.

SailGP is exploring other options, including a return to Christchurch, where the 2023 event was held.

The next SailGP event is the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix on 9 and 10 December 2023.

SailGP Season 4 Championship Leaderboard



1st Australia Tom Slingsby 43 pts

2nd ROCKWOOL DEN Nicolai Sehested 36 pts

3rd United States Jimmy Spithill 32 pts

4th Spain Diego Botin 32 pts

5th Emirates GBR Ben Ainslie 32 pts

6th New Zealand Peter Burling 30 pts

7th Canada Phil Robertson 24 pts

8th France Quentin Delapierre 24 pts

9th Switzerland Sébastien Schneiter 11 pts

10th Germany Erik Heil 8 pts