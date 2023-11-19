Thomas Ruyant and Morgan Lagravière are Transat IMOCA winners

Thomas Ruyant and Morgan Lagravière sailing ‘For People’ take first place in the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre IMOCA category.

They crossed the finish off Fort-de-France, Martinique, in the inky darkness of this Sunday morning at 02:02hrs local time, (0602hrs UTC) win the IMOCA race (subject to Jury).

Their elapsed time for the 3750 nautical mile course from Le Havre to Martinique is 11d 21h 32m 31s.

Their average speed for the theoretical course is 13.17 knots.

They actually sailed 5425 nautical miles at a speed of 19 knots.

From a record entry of 40 boats which started from Le Havre on Tuesday 7th November, French duo Ruyant and Lagravière retain the title they won together on the same race two years ago.