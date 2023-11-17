Grand Finale of the CRO Melges 24 Cup this weekend

The grand finale of this year’s CRO Melges 24 Cup season will be sailed from 17 to 19 November in Trogir, Croatia.

As befits the end of the current most substantial Croatian sailing competition, as many as twenty-seven crews from Croatia, Italy, Hungary, and Great Britain entered the Melges 24 Croatian Open Championship.

The closing of the European season in the Melges 24 class, organized by the Yacht Club Trogir, carries with it huge stakes.

Three prestigious titles will be decided:

The winner of the CRO Melges 24 Cup 2023

The Melges 24 Croatian Champion 2023 and

The winner of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series 2023.

The Melges 24 Croatian Open Championship will give the final points for the 2023 Melges 24 European Sailing Series ranking.

Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team (GBR) lead the Melges 24 European Sailing Series ranking.

They lead the pack with 120.5 points, while second is Chinook of Akos Csolto (HUN) with 114.2 points, and Michael Tarabochia’s White Room (GER) with 112.2 points is third.

After six regattas of this year’s CRO Melges 24 Cup, the showdown will be between Biograd’s Panjić of Luka Šangulin and Trogir’s Mataran 24 with Ante Botica steering the boat.

A one-point advantage for Panjić means tension until the very end, as double points are awarded at the last cup regatta.

It will be interesting to see what the series’ final event will bring to the final rankings by Sunday.