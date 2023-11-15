The 2023 Rolex World Sailor of the Year awards were presented to Tom Slingsby and Kirsten Neuschäfer, at a glittering World Sailing Awards ceremony in Málaga.

Tom Slingsby was named male 2023 Rolex World Sailor of the Year for the third time at the World Sailing Awards 2023 after guiding his Australia SailGP to a third consecutive title, ensuring he is still the only skipper to have won the SailGP trophy.

Slingsby is also skipper of American Magic, who will seek success in the America’s Cup next year.

South African Kirsten Neuschäfer was named female 2023 Rolex World Sailor of the Year after writing her name into the history books by becoming the first woman to finish first in the solo Golden Globe Race, a journey around the world reliant on no modern technology.

She also came to the rescue of a fellow sailor during the course of the event.

Other 2023 Awards:

The Magenta Project won the 11th Hour Racing Sustainability Award

The AC40 was named Boat of the Year

11th Hour Racing won Team of the Year

Dick Rose was presented with the Beppe Croce Trophy

And the Andrew Simpson Foundation won the President’s Development Award.