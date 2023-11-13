Le Cléach and Josse win Transat Jacques Vabre ULTIM race

French duo Armel Le Cléach and Sébastien Josse sailing Maxi Banque Populaire XI win the ULTIM division for 32m multihulls.

Le Cléach and Josse crossed the finish line of the 16th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre off Fort de France, Martinique at 18:19hrs local time Sunday evening to win the ULTIM division for 32m multihulls (subject to Jury verifications).

The elapsed time for the Banque Populaire XI duo is 14d 10h 14m 50s.

They sailed the theoretical course at an average speed of 21.66 knots.

They actually sailed 9263 nautical miles on the water at an average speed of 26.75 knots.

Whilst SVR Lazartigue (François Gabart and Tom Laperche) lead out of the Channel and on to the Bay of Biscay, Banque Populaire XI made their winning move at Madeira.

They led since just after Ascension Island and were never overtaken after passing the most southerly mark of the course.

When Le Cléac’h and Josse finished, their nearest rivals, second placed SVR Lazartigue were just over 160 nautical miles behind.