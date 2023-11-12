Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Europeans – Positioning for Medal racing

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2 1) hit back with a 2 and 1 to go into the final day just one point off the leaders, Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (6 4) of Italy.

Ugolini and Giubilei lead with 39 pts, second are Gimson and Burnet on 40 pts and third Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (3 2) of Italy with 41 pts.

The leading trio have a 41 point advantage over the chasing pack as they go into the Medal race on Monday.

In the 49er Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros of France lead with 68.9 points.

Second are Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wiezbicki of Poland on 69 pts and third Isaac McHardi and William McKenzie of New Zealand with 72 pts.

In the 49erFX, Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway lead with 58 pts.

Second are Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi with 67 pts, and third Spain’s Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo on 81 pts.

Nacra 17 European Championship – Gold Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 6 4 – – 39 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 2 1 – – 40 pts

3rd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 3 2 – – 41 pts

4th AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK – – 10 3 – – 82 pts

5th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 28 15 – – 95 pts

6th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON – – 4 5 – – 99 pts

49er European Championship – Gold Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (91 entries)

1st FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 8 2 – – 68.6 pts

2nd POL 10 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 3 10 – – 69 pts

3rd NZL 4 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 1 20 – – 72 pts

4th AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 9 15 – – 74 pts

5th NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 12 9 – – 79 pts

6th USA 31 Nevin SNOW and Maximiliano AGNESE – – 5 8 – – 83 pts

49erFX European Championship – Gold Leaders after 13 races, 1 discard (55 entries)

1st NOR Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 8 3 7 – – 58 pts

2nd ITA Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 16 4 3 – – 67 pts

3rd ESP Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 14 5 12 – – 81 pts

4th GER Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE – – 1 1 1 – – 88 pts

5th POL Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK – – 4 11 6 – – 92 pts

6th FRA Sarah STEYAERT and Charline PICON – – 23 2 2 – – 95 pts