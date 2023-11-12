American Magic to focus on AC75 right through to Christmas

NYYC American Magic had a short AC75 session in Barcelona on Saturday 11 November.

On the question of the Jeddah 2nd AC40 preliminary event, Paul Goodison said that the next regatta in Jeddah would have less priority.

“I think really the focus is on the AC75 right through to Christmas,” he said. “I think as soon as we get on the plane we’ll probably start tuning into Jeddah – it’s quite low on the priority list for us as a team at the moment. Our main focus is is the AC75.”

The comment came in a video interview after the latest NYYC AC75 session in Barcelona.



The session was more about de-bugging, re-commissioning and testing the bewildering array of new systems onboard ‘Patriot’ the team’s AC75 workhorse, full-scale test platform.

As Paul Goodison explained, “We had a long list of stuff to tick off without actually foiling and being in displacement, to a bunch of tests to get done while we were up and running and we ticked off a bunch of the stuff mainly to do with the system side from the cyclist to some of the set up, but we had a couple of stoppages for things breaking and a few incidents downstairs.”

The team have spent all summer testing foils and sail geometry on their two AC40s so the move into the AC75 is a welcome step-forward in the campaign – not least because the sheer waterline size of the AC75 will allow NYYC American Magic to test efficiently in the wave-forms of Barcelona.

Goodison sees huge positives saying: The boat is very different downstairs, you see with the new rules and a lot of the changes allowed within the new rules we’re obviously experimenting with that and trying to figure out how best to exploit some of the rule changes.”

All eyes now on the new raceboat that is being built over on the east coast of the United States and it’s clear that the systems being tested and trialled here in Barcelona will be transferred almost en masse to what they are nicknaming as ‘Boat 3’.

“This is our test platform and as much as we can get down here it means that when Boat 3 arrives, the next race boat, we’re in a position where hopefully we can get straight into sailing and racing it round the course rather than commissioning like we’re doing a little bit at the moment.”

AC75 Crew: Tom Slingsby, Paul Goodison; Riley Gibbs, Michael Menninger, Andrew Campbell, John Croom, Madison Molitar, Colton Hall, Tim Hornsby, James Wright.

