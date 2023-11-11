Nacra 17, 49er and 49erFX Europeans – Gold Fleet Racing

First day of gold fleet racing, with the target of getting into the top ten for the Medal races.

In the Nacra 17, Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet (14 1) added a fourth race win, but still dropped a place, to third overall with 36 points.

Leaders are Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei (6 2) of Italy with 22 pts, and second Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (1 4) of Italy on 28 pts.

In the 49er Austria’s Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl (2 11) keep their lead.

They are three points ahead of Kiwi pair Isaac McHardi and William McKenzie (1 8) who bounced back to take second ahead of Dominik Buksak and Szymon Wiezbicki (4 15) of Poland.

In the 49erFX, Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen (24 7) of Norway now lead after a big scoring day.

Second are Italy’s Jana Germani and Giorgia Bertuzzi (20 19) and third Spain’s Támara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo (7 2).

No British crews made the 49er or 49erFX gold fleet series.

Nacra 17 European Championship – Gold Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (38 entries)

1st ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI – – 6 2 – – 22 pts

2nd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 1 4 – – 28 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 14 1 – – 36 pts

4th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER – – 3 6 – – 51 pts

5th AUT 33 Lukas HABERL and Tanja FRANK – – 17 5 – – 67 pts

6th FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN – – 16 3 – – 71 pts

49er European Championship – Gold Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (91 entries)

1st AUT 29 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL – – 2 11 – – 41 pts

2nd NZL 4 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE – – 1 8 – – 44 pts

3rd POL 10 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI – – 4 15 – – 48 pts

4th FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS – – 3 1 – – 51 pts

5th NED 1 Bart LAMBRIEX and Floris van de WERKEN – – 7 7 – – 52 pts

6th IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Sean WADDILOVE – – 10 2 – – 58 pts

49erFX European Championship – Gold Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (55 entries)

1st NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 24 7 – – 40 pts

2nd ITA 20 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI – – 20 19 – – 44 pts

3rd ESP 23 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ – – 7 2 – – 50 pts

4th NED 2 Odile van AANHOLT and Annette DUETZ – – 13 3 – – 58 pts

5th SGP 27 Kimberly LIM and Cecilia LOW – – 5 4 – – 65 pts

6th FRA 84 Sarah STEYAERT and Charline PICON – – 6 1 – – 68 pts