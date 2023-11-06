49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships

This week Britain’s representatives for the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 events in the Paris 2024 Olympics will face their first test since selection.

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 2023 European Championships are taking place in Vilamoura on Portugal’s Algarve coast. Racing starts on Wednesday 8 November and concludes on Monday 13 November.

The European Championships is the first major outing for these three fleets since the World Championships in the Hague in July. It is also a qualification event for the 2024 Olympics and has attracted strong fleets, with over 180 crews entered.

All eyes will be on James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (49er), Saskia Tidey and Freya Black (49erFX) and John Gimson and Anna Burnet (Nacra 17) when racing gets underway Wednesday.

Without any internal selection battles going on, the sailors will be free to focus 100 per cent on their international adversaries . . . although it would be embarassing to be beaten by another GBR team member!



In the warm-up event none of the British crews entered, winners were . . .

Results 49er:

1st SUI – Sébastien SCHNEITER and Arno DE PLANTA

2nd NZL – Isaac MCHARDIE and William MCKENZIE

3rd NZL – Logan DUNNING BECK and Oscar Llewellyn GUNN

Results 49erFX :

1st ITA – Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI

2nd ITA – Alexandra STALDER and Silvia SPERI

3rd POL – Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK

Results Nacra 17:

1st ITA – Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI

2nd ITA – Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI

3rs NZL – Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON