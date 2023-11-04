British victory at J/70 World Championship

2023 World Champions Charlie Thompson and Tom Mallindine, Ben Saxton, Chris Grube and Elisabeth Whitener.

The British team on Brutus III claimed the title with a 23 point advantage after the two final races on Saturday at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Florida.

Second was Bruce Golison USA, on Midlife Crisis, sailing with Steve Hunt, Jeff Reynolds and Erik Shampain.

And third Laura Grondin USA helmed, on Dark Energy (USA) with Taylor Canfield, Scott Ewing and Ian Liberty, was also top female skipper.

She was awarded the perpetual Heli Trophy, in memory of Helen Chisolm Johnstone.

J/70 Corinthian World Champions: USA-1516 – Lee Sackett, Dave Kerr, Michael Booker, and Erica Trejo

J/70 One-Pro World Championship: AUS 1451 – Tim Ryan, Robert Greenhalgh, Krishan Bhopal, and Jess Grimes.

2023 J/70 World Championship – Final Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (83 entries)

1st GBR 1123 Mallindine and Thompson – – 13 7 – – 54 pts

2nd USA 26 Bruce Golison – – 17 5 – – 81 pts

3rd USA 819 Laura Grondin – – 5 28 – – 108 pts

4th USA 49 Brian Keane – – 21 3 – – 115 pts

5th BRA 1226 Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa – – 20 22 – – 125 pts

6th USA 1311 Peter Duncan – – 84 9 – – 134 pts

7th USA 3 Jack Franco – – 8 10 – – 134 pts

8th USA 169 John Heaton – – 3 1 – – 140 pts

9th MEX 1323 Ignacio Perez – – 7 19 – – 141 pts

10th AUS 1451 Tim Ryan (one pro) – – 11 8 – – 146 pts

Full results available here . . .