J/70 World Championship – Britain’s Charlie Thompson challenges for lead

Britain’s Charlie Thompson, Tom Mallindine, Ben Saxton, Chris Grube and Elisabeth Whitener on Brutus III move into 2nd place overall.
The British crew posted a 2 and 1 to move within two points of leader Peter Duncan on Relative Obscurity who posted a 6 and 5 for 18 pts after the discard.
Laura Grondi USA with 39 pts keeps third place and Luis Albert ESP is fourth with 50 pts.
Winner of the first race of the day was Bruce Golison USA, a fourth in the second race and discarding an earlier UFD puts him fifth with 51 pts.
There are two days of racing remaining, completing on Saturday 5 November.
2023 J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (83 entries)
1st USA Peter Duncan – – 18 1 4 2 6 5 – – 18 pts
2nd GBR Mallindine and Thompson – – 53 3 6 8 2 1 – – 20 pts
3rd USA Laura Grondin – – 4 2 9 15 12 12 – – 39 pts
4th ESP Luis Albert – – 11 4 3 14 24 18 – – 50 pts
5th USA Bruce Golison – – 5 84 2 39 1 4 – – 51 pts
6th USA Cate Muller-Terhune – – 3 19 45 12 5 17 – – 56 pts
7th USA Richard Witzel – – 33 10 8 5 16 25 – – 64 pts
8th BRA Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa – – 1 36 18 1 26 24 – – 70 pts
9th AUS Tim Ryan – – 27 23 1 6 14 36 – – 71 pts
10th USA Brian Keane – – 21 5 26 7 17 23 – – 73 pts
11th BRA Haroldo Solberg – – 35 13 55 3 7 22 – – 80 pts
12th MEX Ignacio Perez – – 84 7 10 28 28 8 – – 81 pts
13th CHI Andres Ducasse – – 84 8 5 34 4 37 – – 88 pts
14th USA John Gochberg – – 10 18 24 65 11 26 – – 89 pts
15th USA Jack Franco – – 2 84 63 16 9 3 – – 93 pts
16th USA John Heaton – – 26 17 38 4 15 32 – – 94 pts
17th USA Sackett and Kerr – – 17 25 44 10 18 29 – – 99 pts
18th USA Bryce Kalow – – 84 12 19 21 46 6 – – 104 pts
19th USA Ryan McKillen – – 14 29 16 30 39 15 – – 104 pts
20th USA Will Welles – – 30 84 7 36 22 11 – – 106 pts