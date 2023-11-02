J/70 World Championship – Britain’s Charlie Thompson challenges for lead

Britain’s Charlie Thompson, Tom Mallindine, Ben Saxton, Chris Grube and Elisabeth Whitener on Brutus III move into 2nd place overall.

The British crew posted a 2 and 1 to move within two points of leader Peter Duncan on Relative Obscurity who posted a 6 and 5 for 18 pts after the discard.

Laura Grondi USA with 39 pts keeps third place and Luis Albert ESP is fourth with 50 pts.

Winner of the first race of the day was Bruce Golison USA, a fourth in the second race and discarding an earlier UFD puts him fifth with 51 pts.

There are two days of racing remaining, completing on Saturday 5 November.

2023 J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races (83 entries)

1st USA Peter Duncan – – 18 1 4 2 6 5 – – 18 pts

2nd GBR Mallindine and Thompson – – 53 3 6 8 2 1 – – 20 pts

3rd USA Laura Grondin – – 4 2 9 15 12 12 – – 39 pts

4th ESP Luis Albert – – 11 4 3 14 24 18 – – 50 pts

5th USA Bruce Golison – – 5 84 2 39 1 4 – – 51 pts

6th USA Cate Muller-Terhune – – 3 19 45 12 5 17 – – 56 pts

7th USA Richard Witzel – – 33 10 8 5 16 25 – – 64 pts

8th BRA Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa – – 1 36 18 1 26 24 – – 70 pts

9th AUS Tim Ryan – – 27 23 1 6 14 36 – – 71 pts

10th USA Brian Keane – – 21 5 26 7 17 23 – – 73 pts

11th BRA Haroldo Solberg – – 35 13 55 3 7 22 – – 80 pts

12th MEX Ignacio Perez – – 84 7 10 28 28 8 – – 81 pts

13th CHI Andres Ducasse – – 84 8 5 34 4 37 – – 88 pts

14th USA John Gochberg – – 10 18 24 65 11 26 – – 89 pts

15th USA Jack Franco – – 2 84 63 16 9 3 – – 93 pts

16th USA John Heaton – – 26 17 38 4 15 32 – – 94 pts

17th USA Sackett and Kerr – – 17 25 44 10 18 29 – – 99 pts

18th USA Bryce Kalow – – 84 12 19 21 46 6 – – 104 pts

19th USA Ryan McKillen – – 14 29 16 30 39 15 – – 104 pts

20th USA Will Welles – – 30 84 7 36 22 11 – – 106 pts

Full results available here . . .