World Sailing invites bids for 2026-2027 World Sailing Championships

World Sailing is inviting bids to host the next World Sailing Championships, hot on the heels of the outstanding success of the 2023 edition in The Hague.

The seventh World Sailing Championships – to be held between the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games – will now bring a new opportunity for potential event hosts to bid for a split event.

In a move aimed at opening up the World Sailing Championships to more Member National Authorities and more cities/regions, potential hosts can bid for one of two sessions of the event.

As the primary qualifying event for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, the 2026-2027 World Sailing Championships is where the dream of Olympic medals in 2028 will begin for the greatest stars in sailing.

The first session will be scheduled between October and December 2026, the second will be scheduled between July and September 2027. Please note the World Sailing Board may change this date when there is good reason.



The 2023 edition in The Netherlands attracted around 1200 athletes from 80 countries this summer and they were watched by a global broadcast audience of millions.

That event was also the first edition to include Para events.

Further details on hosting the seventh Sailing World Championships can be obtained by downloading the bid document from the World Championship Bid Document or by emailing [email protected]

The deadline for expressions of interest to host the seventh Sailing World Championships is 30 November, 2023 with final bids required by 30 March, 2024.

A final decision will be made by the World Sailing Board in May 2024.