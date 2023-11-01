Transat Jacques Vabre – Looking at the options for a restart

Wednesday, Francis Le Goff, the Race Director and Gildas Gautier, co-director ran through the various scenarios for the start for the boats currently on hold in Le Havre and Lorient.

1. There is no apparent break in the weather before Monday 6 November.

That does not mean that the Class40 and Ocean Fifty boats moored up in Lorient will definitely be going on Monday.

2. For the IMOCAs, a possible start on Sunday 5 November is still being studied.

Conditions remain rough with lots of wind and heavy seas. We shall be working with the class to see how we can plan this in quieter conditions.

It is not impossible that if the start does take place, a way-point may be planned to prevent the boats taking a northerly route, which would be very exposed.

That is also the case for the Class40 and Ocean Fifty fleets.

The organisers of the Coffee Race are currently monitoring the progress of Storm Ciaran as it reaches the English Channel and near Atlantic Wednesday night and Thursday.