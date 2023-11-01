J/70 World Championship – Peter Duncan USA Leads after Day 2

Peter Duncan of the USA, was best of day 2 to lead the 2023 J/70 World Championship at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club.

Despite still counting an 18th from day 1, Duncan sailing with Chuck Norris, Victor Diaz-de-Leon and Willem Van Waay, finished day 2 on 25 pts and with a 6 pt lead.

Second is Laura Grondi USA, with 31 pts and third Luis Albert ESP on 33 pts.

Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa BRA added a second race win to place fourth overall, tied on 56 pts with Richard Witzel USA.



The other race winner was Tim Ryan AUS who is now sixth overall with 57 pts.

Britain’s Charlie Thompson posted a 6 and 8 to move into 8th overall with70 pts.

2023 J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (83 entries)

1st USA 1311 Peter Duncan – – 18 1 4 2 – – 25 pts

2nd USA 819 Laura Grondin – – 4 2 9 16 – – 31 pts

3rd ESP 949 Luis Albert – – 11 4 3 15 – – 33 pts

4th BRA 1226 Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa – – 1 36 18 1 – – 56 pts

5th USA 1562 Richard Witzel – – 33 10 8 5 – – 56 pts

6th AUS 1451 Tim Ryan – – 27 23 1 6 – – 57 pts

7th USA 49 Brian Keane – – 21 5 26 7 – – 59 pts

8th GBR 1123 Charlie Thompson – – 53 3 6 8 – – 70 pts

9th USA 34 Cate Muller-Terhune – – 3 19 45 13 – – 80 pts

10th USA 1513 David Jannetti – – 31 14 17 20 – – 82 pts

11th USA 169 John Heaton – – 26 17 38 4 – – 85 pts

12th USA 179 Ryan McKillen – – 14 29 16 31 – – 90 pts

13th USA 316 Hanson Bratton – – 22 6 32 33 – – 93 pts

14th USA 1516 Lee Sackett and Dave Kerr – – 17 25 44 11 – – 97 pts

15th USA 157 David Franzel – – 7 49 13 30 – – 99 pts

16th USA 27 James Golden – – 39 15 21 24 – – 99 pts

17th TUR 168 AHMET EKER – – 47 9 23 23 – – 102 pts

18th MEX 1152 Fernando Perez Ontiveros – – 40 27 28 9 – – 104 pts

19th BRA 849 Haroldo Solberg – – 35 13 55 3 – – 106 pts

20th SWE 901 Filip Engelbert – – 43 16 31 18 – – 108 pts

Full results available here . . .