J/70 World Championship – Peter Duncan USA Leads after Day 2

Peter Duncan of the USA, was best of day 2 to lead the 2023 J/70 World Championship at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club.
Despite still counting an 18th from day 1, Duncan sailing with Chuck Norris, Victor Diaz-de-Leon and Willem Van Waay, finished day 2 on 25 pts and with a 6 pt lead.
Second is Laura Grondi USA, with 31 pts and third Luis Albert ESP on 33 pts.
Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa BRA added a second race win to place fourth overall, tied on 56 pts with Richard Witzel USA.
The other race winner was Tim Ryan AUS who is now sixth overall with 57 pts.
Britain’s Charlie Thompson posted a 6 and 8 to move into 8th overall with70 pts.
2023 J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (83 entries)
1st USA 1311 Peter Duncan – – 18 1 4 2 – – 25 pts
2nd USA 819 Laura Grondin – – 4 2 9 16 – – 31 pts
3rd ESP 949 Luis Albert – – 11 4 3 15 – – 33 pts
4th BRA 1226 Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa – – 1 36 18 1 – – 56 pts
5th USA 1562 Richard Witzel – – 33 10 8 5 – – 56 pts
6th AUS 1451 Tim Ryan – – 27 23 1 6 – – 57 pts
7th USA 49 Brian Keane – – 21 5 26 7 – – 59 pts
8th GBR 1123 Charlie Thompson – – 53 3 6 8 – – 70 pts
9th USA 34 Cate Muller-Terhune – – 3 19 45 13 – – 80 pts
10th USA 1513 David Jannetti – – 31 14 17 20 – – 82 pts
11th USA 169 John Heaton – – 26 17 38 4 – – 85 pts
12th USA 179 Ryan McKillen – – 14 29 16 31 – – 90 pts
13th USA 316 Hanson Bratton – – 22 6 32 33 – – 93 pts
14th USA 1516 Lee Sackett and Dave Kerr – – 17 25 44 11 – – 97 pts
15th USA 157 David Franzel – – 7 49 13 30 – – 99 pts
16th USA 27 James Golden – – 39 15 21 24 – – 99 pts
17th TUR 168 AHMET EKER – – 47 9 23 23 – – 102 pts
18th MEX 1152 Fernando Perez Ontiveros – – 40 27 28 9 – – 104 pts
19th BRA 849 Haroldo Solberg – – 35 13 55 3 – – 106 pts
20th SWE 901 Filip Engelbert – – 43 16 31 18 – – 108 pts