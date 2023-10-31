J/70 World Championship – Laura Grondin USA is Day 1 Leader

After two races at the 2023 J/70 World Championship at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Florida, Laura Grondin USA, leads with 6 points.

Grondin, sailing with Taylor Canfield, Scott Ewing and Ian Liberty, finished with a 4 and 2, to take a 9 pt lead from Luis Albert of Spain with an 11 and 4 on 15 pts

Winner of the first race was Brazil’s Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa, who dropped to 36th in the second race to place 10th with 37 pts.

Winner of the second race was Peter Duncan of the USA, who with an 18th in the first race finished in fourth overall on 19 pts.

Best placed British team is Charlie Thompson with a 53 and 3 in 23rd overall.

2023 J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (83 entries)

1st USA 819 Laura Grondin 4 2 – – 6 pts

2nd ESP 949 Luis Albert 11 4 – – 15 pts

3rd USA 1311 Peter Duncan 18 1 – – 19 pts

4th USA 34 Cate Muller-Terhune 3 19 – – 22 pts

5th USA 1437 Peter Vessella 13 11 – – 24 pts

6th USA 49 Brian Keane 21 5 – – 26 pts

7th USA 316 Hanson Bratton 22 6 – – 28 pts

8th USA 551 John Gochberg 10 18 – – 28 pts

9th USA 898 Ryan Cox (Corinthian) 8.5 22 – – 30.5 pts

10th BRA 1226 Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa 1 36 – – 37 pts

11th USA 1525 Dick Kalow 20 21 – – 41 pts

12th USA 1516 L Sackett and D Kerr (Corinthian) 17 25 – – 42 pts

13th USA 1562 Richard Witzel 33 10 – – 43 pts

14th USA 179 Ryan McKillen 14 29 – – 43 pts

15th TUR 442 GULBOY GURYEL 15 28 – – 43 pts

16th USA 169 John Heaton 26 17 – – 43 pts

17th USA 1513 David Jannetti 31 14 – – 45 pts

18th BRA 849 Haroldo Solberg 35 13 – – 48 pts

19th USA 684 Al Minella 16 33 – – 49 pts

20th AUS 1451 Tim Ryan 27 23 – – 50 pts

Full results available here . . .