J/70 World Championship – Laura Grondin USA is Day 1 Leader

After two races at the 2023 J/70 World Championship at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Florida, Laura Grondin USA, leads with 6 points.
Grondin, sailing with Taylor Canfield, Scott Ewing and Ian Liberty, finished with a 4 and 2, to take a 9 pt lead from Luis Albert of Spain with an 11 and 4 on 15 pts
Winner of the first race was Brazil’s Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa, who dropped to 36th in the second race to place 10th with 37 pts.
Winner of the second race was Peter Duncan of the USA, who with an 18th in the first race finished in fourth overall on 19 pts.
Best placed British team is Charlie Thompson with a 53 and 3 in 23rd overall.
2023 J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 2 races (83 entries)
1st USA 819 Laura Grondin 4 2 – – 6 pts
2nd ESP 949 Luis Albert 11 4 – – 15 pts
3rd USA 1311 Peter Duncan 18 1 – – 19 pts
4th USA 34 Cate Muller-Terhune 3 19 – – 22 pts
5th USA 1437 Peter Vessella 13 11 – – 24 pts
6th USA 49 Brian Keane 21 5 – – 26 pts
7th USA 316 Hanson Bratton 22 6 – – 28 pts
8th USA 551 John Gochberg 10 18 – – 28 pts
9th USA 898 Ryan Cox (Corinthian) 8.5 22 – – 30.5 pts
10th BRA 1226 Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa 1 36 – – 37 pts
11th USA 1525 Dick Kalow 20 21 – – 41 pts
12th USA 1516 L Sackett and D Kerr (Corinthian) 17 25 – – 42 pts
13th USA 1562 Richard Witzel 33 10 – – 43 pts
14th USA 179 Ryan McKillen 14 29 – – 43 pts
15th TUR 442 GULBOY GURYEL 15 28 – – 43 pts
16th USA 169 John Heaton 26 17 – – 43 pts
17th USA 1513 David Jannetti 31 14 – – 45 pts
18th BRA 849 Haroldo Solberg 35 13 – – 48 pts
19th USA 684 Al Minella 16 33 – – 49 pts
20th AUS 1451 Tim Ryan 27 23 – – 50 pts