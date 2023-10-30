Transat Jacques Vabre – IMOCA fleet prepare for approaching Storm Ciaran

Storm Ciaran is set to sweep across the north-west quarter of France, during Wednesday night.

In preperation for what looks to an exceptional storm with winds of over 80-90kts off the coast, the 40 strong IMOCA fleet that was set to start the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre on Sunday remains tied to the dock in Le Havre.

Monday the IMOCA fleet were moved and more fully secured and to position the boats to moor them side to the docks rather than stern on.

“We all try to point the bows more into the wind,” commented Dutreux skipper of Guyot Environnement – Water Family, “Our boats have a lot of wind resistance so we put them all alongside the dockside”

With the boats secured everyone now has to wait patiently for the passage of this huge front which has forced the IMOCAs not to take the start Sunday.

Gusts of 59-65kts are expected inland and even more at sea, as Yoann Richomme (Papes Arkéa) commented this morning:

“At sea, forecasts show 80 knots, gusts of more than 100 knots (more than 185 km/hour), in seas with waves of 12 meters. This is unthinkable and no rescue could provide assistance to a sailor in case of need.”

Meanwhile ahead of Storm Ciaran, 90% of the fleet that started Sunday will be safely docked . . . The IMOCAs safe in Le Havre, the Ocean Fifty and the Class 40s in Lorient.

Related post:

Beccaria and Andrieu lead Class40 after tough first night

Transat Jacques Vabre – Three classes enjoy great start