Gill Race Team Seize Top Spot in Melges 24 Corinthian Division

The Gill Race Team of Miles Quinton, with Geoff Carveth steering, seized the top spot of the Corinthian division at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series regatta in Split.

With this victory, the British crew was also the ‘Boat of the Day’ in the Corinthian class for all three days. Not bad for their debut appearance in Split.

Overall the crew of Razjaren with helmsman Ante Ćesić took first place ahead of Universitas Nova and Ivan Kljaković Gašpić. In third place on the podium went to the crew of Mataran 24 with helmsman Ante Botica.

The Corinthian division gold went to the British Gill Race Team (4th overall), followed by the Croatian crews Razjaren 2 (8th) of Stipe Cesic and Tutta Forza (10th) of Niko Jakovcev.

Final points to the 2023 Melges 24 European Sailing Series ranking are available at the Yacht Club Trogir in three weeks, where the last stop of the Croatian sailing competition will be held from November 16 to 19, hosting the Melges 24 Croatian Open Championship.

Split European Sailing Series & CRO Melges 24 – Leaders after 6 races:

1st CRO 867 RAZJAREN – Ante Cesic – 6 pts

2nd CRO 760 UNIVERSITAS NOVA – Ivan Kljakovic-Gaspic – 15 pts

3rd CRO649 MATARAN 24 – Ante Botica – 18 pts

4th GBR694 GILL RACE TEAM (COR) – Geoff Carveth – 18 pts

5th CRO759 POINTONE – Karlo Kuret – 21 pts

6th CRO739 PANJIC – Luka Šangulin – 28 pts

7th CRO517 CEZIBORDO – Enia Nincevic – 33 pts

8th CRO728 RAZJAREN 2 (COR) – Stipe Cesic – 38 pts

9th CRO742 FJONDA – Goran Ivankovic – 39 pts

10th CRO643 TUTTA FORZA (COR) – Niko Jakovcev – 51 pts