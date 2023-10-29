Transat Jacques Vabre News Flash – IMOCA fleet will remain in Le Havre

Only three classes will start the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre today, Sunday. The IMOCAs fleet will remain in Le Havre.

Because of a rapidly worsening weather forecast, in particular for the period Monday into Tuesday with predicted winds of 80kts and 10m seas, the start for the 40 strong IMOCA class for the will not leave Le Havre until the situation improves.

The IMOCA class two handed race from Le Havre to Martinique due to start 12:29hrs Sunday, has been postponed and the class will not leave Le Havre until the situation improves.

A deep depression which yesterday required the modification of the race for the Class40s has accelerated and deepened and will hit the west coast of France and Portugal 24 hours earlier than expected.

Winds of 80 knots and seas of 10 meters are forecast from Monday evening at Cape Finisterre.

Only the ULTIMs, which should be quick enough to be South of the systems, will race their course as planned. Their start and their course are unchanged.

The Ocean Fifty will also start Sunday but will like the Class40a head towards Lorient.

The biggest problem for the 40 IMOCAs is there is not a port on the Atlantic coast which could accommodate the 40 sixty footers and so they will remain in Le Havre until the weather system is passed.