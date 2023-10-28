Transat Jacques Vabre facing hellish conditions after Sunday’s start

The 2023 ransat Jacques Vabre race will be another rough one, if we are to believe the weather charts drawn up by Christian Dumard at the Saturday morning briefing.

The arrival of a second very deep low-pressure system sweeping across the Atlantic is forecast for Tuesday (31 Oct) with a pressure at its centre of less than 980 hPa.

While waves should remain below 4m on Monday, hellish conditions are forecast at the latitude of Cape Finisterre for Thursday . . . “with 8m high waves and winds in excess of 40 knots, and around the NW tip of Spain winds tend to be even faster, “ explained Dumard.

At the race briefing, Francis Le Goff, the Race Director confirmed that the 95 crews competing in the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre will all be setting off on Sunday.

Taking into account the violence of the low-pressure system due to arrive in the Bay of Biscay on Tuesday and Wednesday, it has been decided that the Class40 boats will race to Fort-de-France in two legs with a stopover in Lorient.

For the quicker classes, they will have to keep the pace up to avoid the situation, but that should be possible.

British skipper Sam Goodchild tops the IMOCA Globe Series rankings after a string of consistent third places on key races this season.

Goodchild has an excellent chance of topping the podium, potentially delivering a first British win in the modern era of the IMOCA class, on ‘For The Planet’, the boat which won the race to Martinique last year in the hands of Ruyant and Lagravière.

While the Class40 boats will find themselves blocked with no way out.

When the Race Director announced in the second part of the briefing for the 44 crews that they would be racing the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre in two legs, everyone applauded, as they had anticipated this decision.

After their start Sunda at 13:41hrs local time, the fleet will race directly to an intermediate finish line off Lorient where they will wait until the weather improves enough to complete a second stage to Martinique.

Their result will be scored on aggregated time over the two legs.

Leading French skipper Charlie Dalin withdraws from Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre due to medical issue.

One of the pre-race favourites, French skipper Charlie Dalin, has announced that he will not be able to participate in the 16th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre Normandie Le Havre.

Dalin’s Macif Santé Prévoyance team said early this afternoon that he will nevertheless cross the starting line with his teammate Pascal Bidégorry in agreement with the medical team so he can continue his qualification process for the next Vendée Globe. But Macif Santé Prévoyance will be forced to abandon the race once the starting line is crossed.

In accordance with Dalin’s personal wishes and with respect for the other crews who will take the start from Le Havre, no declarations or quotes will be given during the next few days.