Rolex Middle Sea Race – Double tops for Bullitt

The Italian Wally 93 Bullitt added Overall victory to their earlier IRC 1 class victory

At 21:00 CEST on Wednesday 25 October, the winner of the 44th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race was announced as the Italian Wally 93 Bullitt, skippered by Andrea Recordati.

The announcement was made shortly after the double-handed entry Red Ruby crossed the finish line at 20.51.35 CEST.

Red Ruby of Christina and Justin Wolfe missed overall victory by just 24 seconds.

The Royal Malta Yacht Club has confirmed that none of the remaining yachts still racing is able to better Bullitt’s corrected time.

“When I came into the Rolex Middle Sea Race my dream was to win class,” said Recordati, on being informed by the Race Director. “Coming first overall in corrected time, honestly, I am still having difficulty believing it. I am ecstatic.”

“I am super happy for the boat, she deserves it. We put a lot of effort in to optimise and improve her. I am especially happy for my crew. I have an exceptional team and they really deserve this too.”

