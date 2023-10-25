Star European Championship Day 1 – Jennings and Trouche tied with Schoenherr and Koy

Day 1 of the Star European Championship at the Yacht Club de Cannes.

Jürgen Schoenherr and Markus Koy DEN took the first race ahead of Jean Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero ARG, with Jack Jennings and Pedro Trouche USA in third.

The second race saw Jennings and Trouche take the win ahead of Flavio Favini and Nicolas Seravalle ITA, with Schoenherr and Koy in third.

Overall after two races, Jennings and Trouche are tied for the lead with Schoenherr and Koy on 4 pts.

Second are Kouyoumdjian and Rivero with 10 pts, and third Favini and Seravalle on 12 pts.

British entry Ante Razilovic and Brian Hammersley (23, 6) are 5th with 29 pts.

The day was not without incident . . . in the first race the leaders were at the downwind mark the wind shifted 35 degrees and the Race Committee changed the course.

This badly hit two-time World Champion Diego Negri ITA, here with Alberto Ambrosini, finished 21st after they had lead for the first half of the race.

They recovered in the second race to finish fourth and are 12th overall.

Star European Championship – Leaders after 2 races (40 entries)

1st USA 8464 Jack JENNINGS / Pedro TROUCHE – – 3 1 – – 4 pts

2nd DEN 8532 Jürgen SCHOENHERR / Markus KOY – – 1 3 – – 4 pts

3rd ARG 8553 Jean KOUYOUMDJIAN / Fernando RIVERO – – 2 8 – – 10 pts

4th ITA 8568 Flavio FAVINI / Nicolas SERAVALLE – – 10 2 – – 12 pts

5th NED 8455 Marc BLEES / Joost HOUWELING – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

6th GER 8438 Juergen WOLFF / Pascal RAMBEAU – – 4 13 – – 17 pts

7th ITA 8557 Giovanni COPPO / Frithjof KLEEN – – 17 5 – – 22 pts

8th NED 8473 Haico de BOER / Samuel GONCALVES – – 6 16 – – 22 pts

9th GER 8446 Hubert MERKELBACH / Kilian WEISE – – 15 7 – – 22 pts

10th USA 8585 Scott BARNARD / Phil TRINTER – – 8 14 – – 22 pts

GBR:

15th GBR 8443 Ante RAZMILOVIC / Brian HAMMERSLEY – – 23 6 – – 29 pts