Italy’s Demurtas and Santi dominate 29er Eurocup Final event

Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy are winners of the Int 29er Class EuroCup Final 2023 event.



Demurtas and Santi dominated from day 1 and finished the final day with a 5, 1 score to top the leaderboard with 35 pts and a seven point lead.



Ireland’s Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain moved up to finish second overall with a 1, 4 score for a total of 42 pts.

In third were Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux of France, with a total of 44 pts, and are overall winners of the 29er Eurocup circuit.

Top U17 pair were Huet des Aunay Nolann and Gresset Titouan of France in 5th place overall.

Top female crew were Clementine van Steenberge and Jessica Riordan of Ireland in 7th place overall.

Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb finished in 23rd, with Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough finishing 39th overall.

29er Eurocup Final 2023 – Gold Fleet Final Leaders (176 entries)



1st ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – 35 pts

2nd IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain – – 42 pts

3rd FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux – – 44 pts

4th NED Tjed Wildeboer and Thijs Bijleveld – – 47 pts

5th FRA Huet des Aunay Nolann and Gresset Titouan U17 – – 72.6 pts

6th HUN Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász András U17 – – 75 pts

7th IRL Clementine van Steenberge and Jessica Riordan F – – 80 pts

8th SUI Stach Vleeshouwers and Pierre Jully – – 87 pts

9th GER Peer Kruse and Ari Bussing – – 89 pts

10th FRA Le Goff Jocelyn and Vidor jules U17 – – 92 pts

GBR

23rd GBR Charlie Gran and Sam Webb – – 128 pts

39th GBR Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough F – – 175 pts

Organized by Fraglia Vela Riva in collaboration with the International 29er Class Association.