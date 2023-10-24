Rolex Middle Sea Race – Leopard 3 claims Monohull Line Honours

Leopard 3 claims Monohull Line Honours in an elapsed time of 2 days, 12 hours 50 minutes 56 seconds.

Leopard 3, the Farr designed 30.78 metre/100 foot maxi, skippered by Chris Sherlock, crossed the finish line of the 2023 Rolex Middle Sea Race at 01:20:56 CEST Tuesday.

This is the fourth time Leopard 3 has participated in the Rolex Middle Sea Race and the third time it has been first monohull home, winning the RLR Trophy.

Crew:

Chris Sherlock, Mitch Booth, Charlie Wyatt, Corrado Piero Franco Rossignoli, Crue Williams, Dennis Fredricksen, Tom McWilliam, Will Best, Gian Ahluwalia, Laura de Vere, Samuel Wright, Joost Schultz, Giles de Jager, Jaime Arbones, Jonathan Taylor, Mike Bartlett, Paul Standbridge, Guilermo Altadill, Gerald Mitchell, and Matta Whitehead.