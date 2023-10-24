29er Eurocup Final – Italy, Holland and Ireland in battle for Title

Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy have a three point lead going into the final day of the 29er Eurocup Final at Riva del Garda.



Second are Tjed Wildeboer and Thijs Bijleveld NED and third Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain IRL.

Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux FRA drop to fourth, and Lukas Kraus and Ondrej Bastar CZE are fifth . . . with 12 points covering the leading group in the battle for the podium places.

Britain’s Charlie Gran and Sam Webb finished the day in 28th, with Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough in 38th place.

There is an early start for the final day with a maximum of four races possible, but no starts after 13:00 hrs.

29er Eurocup Final – Day 3 Gold Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (44 entries)

1st ITA Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi – – 5 + 6.0 13 5.0 -23 – – 29 pts

2nd NED Tjed Wildeboer and Thijs Bijleveld – – 23 + 3.0 5 -7 1.0 – – 32 pts

3rd IRL Ben O’Shaughnessy and Ethan Spain – – 23 + -11 10 2.0 2.0 – – 37 pts

4th FRA Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux – – 6 + 10.0 -20 4.0 19.0 – – 39 pts

5th CZE Lukas Kraus and Ondrej Bastar – – 9 + 1.0 15 -45 17.0 – – 42 pts

6th HKG Emily Polson and Tiffany Mak – – 30 + 16.0 3 1.0 -24 – – 50 pts

7th FRA Anatole THOMAS and Thélio Giannantoni – – 19 + 19.0 7 -25 5.0 – – 50 pts

8th IRL Clementine van Steenberge and Jessica Riordan – – 24 + 2.0 -19 14.0 14.0 – – 54 pts

9th HUN Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász András – – 7 -38 8 3.0 36.0 – – 54 pts

10th NED Zeb van Dorst and Michiel Dam – – 24 + 17.0 -25 11.0 4.0 – – 56 pts

Best GBR

28th GBR Charlie Gran and Sam Webb – – 26 + -45 22 22.0 27.0 – – 97 pts

38th GBR Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough – – 29 + 37.0 44 8.0 -45 – – 118 pts

