ILCA U21 World Championships – ILCA 7 Title for Finley Dickinson

Britain’s Finley Dickinson wins the 2023 ILCA 7 U21 World Championship in style.

Dickinson won the final race to claim the ILCA 7 title with a 16 point advantage from second placed Oskar Madonich of the Ukraine.

Third was Caleb Armit of New Zealand.

The ILCA 7 U19 championship was won by Ole Schweckendiek of Germany (10th overall).

In the women’s ILCA 6 championship, Eve McMahon of Ireland finished 8th in the final race to claim the title with a 14 point advantage.

Second was Anja von Allmen of Switzerland, and third Carlotta Rizzardi of Italy.

Organizing partners the Royal Yacht Club de Tangier and Tangier Sailing in conjunction with the ILCA.

ILCA 7 U21 World Championships – Final Leaders after 11 races 1 discard (115 entries)

1st GBR Finley DICKINSON – – 40 pts

2nd UKR Oskar MADONICH – – 56 pts

3rd NZL Caleb ARMIT – – 85 pts

4th ITA Attilio BORIO – – 80 pts

5th ITA Pietro GIACOMONI – – 100 pts

6th AUS Stefan ELLIOTT-SHIRCORE – – 102 pts

ILCA 6 U21 World Championships – Final Leaders after 11 races 1 discard (66 entries)

1st IRL Eve MCMAHON – – 54 pts

2nd SUI Anja VON ALLMEN – – 68 pts

3rd ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI – – 81 pts

4th ITA Ginevra CARACCIOLO – – 90 pts

5th ITA Maria Vittoria ARSENI – – 106 pts

6th ITA Sara SAVELLI – – 109 pts

