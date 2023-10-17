Spirit of Helsinki take lead from Pen Duick VI just days from OGR Cape Town finish!

Too close to call in nail-biting finish to leg one of the McIntyre Ocean Globe Race.

In a dramatic turn of events overnight, the Finnish yacht Spirit of Helsinki skippered by Jussi Paavoseppä grabbed the number one spot for the first time from the legendary Pen Duick VI.

With just 450 nm to Cape Town, the OGR finish is too close to call.

With the four yachts, Spirit of Helsinki, Pen Duick VI, Translated 9 and Maiden all within one hundred miles of each other it’s all to play for.

Skipper Marie Tabarly and her crew onboard the 73ft Bermudan Ketch have dominated line honours position since the race start on September 10th in Southampton UK, but have come under increasing pressure in recent days.

The decision to turn east towards Cape Town earlier than the traditional route of heading south to 40 degrees and then approaching Cape Town from the south west, may prove a costly decision for the much-loved French yacht that raced in the 1973 Whitbread by Marie’s father, Eric Tabarly.

But in reality, there are four yachts all vying for line honours – including Translated 9 and Maiden. Translated 9, formerly ADC Accutrac raced in the 1977 Whitbread and is leading in IRC with Spirit of Helsinki in second and Maiden third.

The crew of Maiden are clearly determined to reach Cape Town ahead of the pack, tweeting:

“New speed record – 19.3knts helmed by Vuyie! At this speed we will be in Cape Town in time to watch the Rugby final!”

The first yachts are predicted to arrive at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town at around midday Friday 20 October.