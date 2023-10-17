As the ‘season of mists and mellow fruitfulness‘ fades, the return of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series reminds us that winter is finally upon us.

The 15th edition of the Winter Series opens with the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash on 18 & 19 November 2023.

Seldén Mast is back for the fifth year as title sponsor of the series which since 2009 has aimed to provide the fairest possible handicap racing for small boats in the UK.

Every year more than 400 entries, mainly monohull dinghies but also some multihulls and small keelboats, race in the Series.

2022/23 winners (image) were Peter Gray and Geoff Edwards sailing an Osprey.

Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2023/24:

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 18 & 19 November 2023

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – & 10 December 2023

Yorkshire Dales Brass Monkey, Yorkshire Dales SC – 27 December 2023

Gill Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 30 December 2023

Bloody Mary, Queen Mary SC – 6 January 2024

King George Gallop, King George SC – 20 January 2024

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC- 3 & 4 February 2024

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 17 February 2024

Prizegiving is at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show, Farnborough – 24 February 2024

Entry for the events is now open at www.sailjuiceseries.com