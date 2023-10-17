Second IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge victory for Wallyño

Second IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge victory for Benoît de Froidmont’s Wallyño.

Benoît de Froidmont’s Wallyño won the Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge (MMIC) after a magnificent 2023 season.

The silver 60 footer was leading the 2023 MMIC by nine points going into the final regatta of the season, Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez.

Her class win in this could not have been more emphatic: unbeaten across the 39 boat fleet; the only maxi to achieve a perfect scoreline. This sealed the 2023 MMIC title for her.

With discards applied – only the best three results count in the MMIC – Peter Dubens’ 72ft North Star finished second, closely followed by Chris Flowers and David M. Leuschen’s 100ft Galateia completing the podium.

The IMA Mediterranean Maxi Inshore Challenge comprises six events, starting with the Real Club Nautico de Palma’s Palmavela continuing on to the inshore races at the IMA Maxi Europeans, held this year out of Sorrento with racing held on the Bay of Naples and around Capri.

The first visit to Saint-Tropez takes place with the inshore racing immediately preceding the offshore race of Rolex Giraglia. The MMIC then returns to Palma for Spain’s leading regatta, Copa del Rey MAPFRE held at the height of summer.

The season ends with what are currently maxi racing’s two biggest events: the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup and the Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez, both of which attract 40-50 yachts.

Open to IMA Members, the MMIC fulfils one of the Association’s remits of enticing maxi yacht owners to use their boats more.

In 2024 the IMA’s MMIC will again kick off with the inshore racing at PalmaVela over 1-5 May.