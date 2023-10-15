RS21 World Championship – Victory for Italy’s Martin Reintjes Caipirinha team

The 2023 RS21 Worlds were won by the Italian Caipirinha team of Martin Reintjes, Francesco Rubagotti, Daniele Cassinari and Giulio Desiderato.

Sailed in the stunning surroundings of Porto Rotondo in Sardinia, Italy, with a record-breaking 53 boats from 12 countries taking part.

Reintjes finished top of the leaderboard without posting a race win, but a consistant scoreline over the ten races to finish with 97 pts.

Second place on the podium went to the Australian team of Robert Davis, David Chapman, Matilda Davis and Finn Alexander, just one point back on 98 pts – including two race wins.

And in third place another italian team, Ferdinando and Andrea Battistella, Francesco Gabbi and Lorenzo Bressani with 112 pts.

Best placed British teams were:

Liam Willis, Will Taylor, William Homewood and Keith Willis in 13th place, and Hugh Watson, Emma McEwen, Frances Gifford and Susanna Peats in 16th.

The 2024 Worlds will be held in Spain, and the class will make its Cork Week debut in the 2024 regatta taking place from 15 to 19 July.

2023 RS21 World Championship – Final Leaders (53 entries)

1st ITA 296 Martin Reintjes – – 97 pts

2nd AUS 326 Robert Davis – – 98 pts

3rd ITA 228 Ferdinando Battistella – – 112 pts

4th ITA 328 Pietro Negri – – 120 pts

5th ITA 325 Gianluca Grisoli – – 131 pts

6th ITA 245 Marinelli – – 162 pts

7th ITA 227 Carlo Brenco – – 133 pts

8th ITA 292 Alessandro Zampori – – 156 pts

9th ITA 294 Vincenzo Liberati – – 158 pts

10th ITA 260 Stefano Visintin – – 164 pts

Best GBR:

13 GBR 252 Liam Willis – – 182 pts

16 GBR 135 Hugh Watson – – 213 pts

Full results available here . . .