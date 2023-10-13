SailGP – British Team hopes to continue European winning streak in Cadiz

Ben Ainslie and his Emirates GBR SailGP Team is hoping to continue its winning streak at the Spain Sail Grand Prix this weekend.

The British crew has arrived in Cadiz for the round five, the final European event of Season 4 sitting second on the leaderboard, tied on points with the home team Spain.

Tom Slingsby’s Australia remains at the top of the leaderboard thanks to consistent performance throughout.

In Cadiz, Ben Ainslie will lead the Emirates GBR F50 Team as Driver with Hannah Mills OBE on-board as Strategist and Hannah Diamond as reserve sailor.

Matt Gotrel (GBR) and Neil Hunter (GBR) are on the grinding handles, and the wing trim, flight controller and trimmer grinder roles are retained by Iain Jensen (AUS), Luke Parkinson (GBR / AUS) and Nick Hutton (GBR).



With light winds forecast for the weekend, SailGP CEO Russell Coutts confirmed all 10 teams will be racing with the 24m wings.

The Spain Sail Grand Prix will take place on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October and will be featured on Sailweb.co.uk

Saturday 14 October – Race Day 1 // 2:30 – 4:00 BST

Sunday 15 October – Race Day 2 // 2:30 – 4:00 BST

Prize Giving immediately after racing

SAILGP SEASON 4 CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (after four events) //

1 // Australia // 35 points

2 // Emirates GBR // 29 points

3 // Spain // 29 points

4 // ROCKWOOL Denmark // 27 points

5 // New Zealand // 23 points*

6 // United States // 22 points

7 // France // 20 points

8 // Canada // 18 points**

9 // Switzerland // 10 points

10 // Germany // 6 points***

Rounds 6 and 7 will take place in Dubai and Abu Dahbi in the United Arab Emirates.