Statement from the British Olympic Association on the Israel War

The British Olympic Association (BOA) universally condemns the devastating attack on Israel over the weekend.

We compete against and alongside Israel in both Olympic and European competition, most recently at the European Games in Krakow and the European Youth Festival in Maribor, and many people in the UK and at Team GB have very close ties to the country and its athletes.

It is not yet clear if any Israeli athletes have been directly targeted but almost all of them and their families will have been affected.

The Chair of the BOA, Sir Hugh Robertson, has today written personally to the Israeli NOC and we stand by to do anything to help and support them at this difficult time.