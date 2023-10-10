37th America’s Cup – Matt Sheahan looks at the ‘1st Event’

The 37th America’s Cup got underway in Vilanova i La Geltru, Spain where six of the brand new AC40s raced against each other in the first official event of the new America’s Cup cycle.

For PlanetSail’s Matt Sheahan this was not an event to miss as he spent the week watching the races and talking to the teams face to face.

And while there were no points at stake for the America’s Cup itself, there was no getting away from the fact that there was a tension and a buzz around the opening event.



As any Cup expert will confirm, the start of any Cup cycle frequently shapes the course of the competition as teams feel their way towards a shot at the oldest sporting trophy in international sport – What happened in Vilanova won’t stay in Vilanova.

The second AC40 event is scheduled for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 29 November to 2 December 2023.