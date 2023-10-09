SailGP F50 fleet return to Cádiz for the Spain Sail Grand Prix

SailGP will return to Cádiz, located in the province of Andalucía in southwest Spain, on 14 and 15 October for the fifth event of SailGP Season 4.

Spain currently sits in third overall tied on points with second placed Emirates Great Britain after picking up two podium positions in LA and Saint-Tropez. While Australia remains at the top of the leaderboard.

‘Remaining realistic is key to our mindset’said Diego Botin looking ahead to the home-turf Cádiz event this weekend Andalucía-Cádiz.

“Making a podium in front of a home crowd would be epic”, he says “but it’s a very hard thing to do”.

Ten national teams – Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, will take part in identical F50 wing-sail foiling multihulls.

Spain Sail Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

RACE DAY 1 | SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

SailGP Race Stadium | 14:30-17:30 CEST

Race Times | 15:30-17:00 CEST

Baluarte Premium Club | 14.30-17.30 CEST

RACE DAY 2 | SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

SailGP Race Stadium | 14:30-17:30 CEST

Race Times | 15:30-17:00 CEST

Baluarte Premium Club | 14.30-17.30 CEST

After Cádiz, SailGP will return to the UAE for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas.