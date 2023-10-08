Craig and Lewis scoop 2023 Endeavour Trophy

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis win 2023 Endeavour Trophy – Serial Endeavour winners – scoop top spot after windless final day.

Craig and Lewis representing the D-One class have won the Endeavour Trophy for the 7th and 10th time respectively counting a 1st, two 2nds and an 8th.

This super-tuned team kept their overnight lead when, in total contrast to yesterday’s windy conditions, lack of sufficient wind today meant the final four races were unable to take place.

Matt Mee and Chris Martin (GP14) finished second overall with a 2,3,4,9 score.

In third place overall after their respectable results from Sayurday, which included two third places, were Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen (RS Aero 6).

Back in the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club this afternoon, competitors and guests attended the Endeavour prizegiving, where the winners Craig and Lewis were presented with the spectacular solid silver model, and the half model of the America’s Cup J-Class yacht Endeavour.

Sue Pelling

Endeavour Trophy – Final Leaders (30 entries)