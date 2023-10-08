Berntsson wins storm hit Bermuda Gold Cup match racing tournament

Swedish skipper Johnie Berntsson won the King Edward VII Gold Cup, the championship trophy of the Bermuda Gold Cup match racing tournament, for the third time since 2008.

After the postponement of racing Thursday and Friday (5-6 Oct) due to the passage of Tropical Storm Philippe. The strong winds of 25 to 35 knots continued Saturday which forced the cancellation of the Semifinal and Final rounds.

The event was decided on races won.

The Berntsson Racing Team — including Herman Andersson on tactics, Björn Lundgren on mainsail trim and Patrik Sturesson on headsail trim — finished the regatta with a perfect score of 11-0 and won $25,000 of the $75,000 prize purse.

Taylor Canfield’s (USA) Stars+Stripes USA team — finished second with a 9-2 record and won $12,000.

Ian Williams’ (GBR) Chinaone.Ningbo team — finished third at 8-2 and won $10,000. Williams is a two-time winner (2006, ’19) of the trophy and a runner-up in 2020.

2023 Bermuda Gold Cup – Final Leaders won-loss score (16 entries)

1st Johnie Berntsson (SWE) Berntsson Sailing Team – Score 11-0

Crew: Herman Andersson, Björn Lundgren, Patrik Sturesson.

2nd Taylor Canfield (USA) Stars+Stripes USA – Score 9-2

Crew: Robby Bisi, Mike Buckley, Ian Liberty, Erik Shampain.

3rd Ian Williams (GBR) Chinaone.Ningbo – Score 8-2

Crew: Jon Gunderson, Gerard Mitchell, Richard Sydenham.

Hosted by the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, the Bermuda Gold Cup is a World Championship event of the World Match Racing Tour.