Endeavour Trophy – Nick Craig and Toby Lewis lead after day 1

Nick Craig and Toby Lewis of the D One class, top the leaderboard after Day 1 of the dinghy champion of champions Endeavour Trophy.

Four races were completed at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club on the River Crouch for the thirty entries, racing in RS200 dinghies.

Craig and Lewis (1.5, 2, 2, 8) have a six point lead from Matt Mee and Chris Martin of the GP14 (3.5, 3, 4, 9), with third the RS Aero6 class Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen (12, 5, 3, 3).

Day 1 winners: Race 1 Craig and Lewis, Race 2 RS400, Edd Whitehead and Karen Oldale, Race 3 RS200, Arran Holman and James Crossley.

Endeavour Trophy – Leaders after Day 1 (30 entries)

Full results here . . .