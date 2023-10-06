62nd Endeavour Trophy dinghy champion of champions event

Competitors arrive en masse for legendary dinghy champion of champions Endeavour Trophy.



Over the 7 and 8 October a total of 30 UK national champions, representing a huge array of national and international classes, will battle it out on the tidal reaches of River Crouch/Roach, in a series of eight back-to-back races in identical RS200 one designs to establish the 2023 best-of-the-best dinghy champion.

A quiet, sultry spell of warm, dry windless weather over the last week or so, gave way to promising racing conditions this morning with winds reaching 22kts in the gusts for the opening day of the 62nd Endeavour Trophy dinghy champion of champions invitational event.

The calibre of the fleet is, as always at this event, exceptionally high which means racing will be immensely competitive for the one-discard series which starts at 10:30 Saturday.

In the meantime, in preparation for the tough challenge ahead, competitors took part in Friday’s opening training session.

Even for former Endeavour sailors/winners, including the likes of Nick Craig (six-times Endeavour winner), Toby Lewis (nine-time Endeavour winner), Steve Tylecote, and Christian Birrell, who know the event and vagaries of sailing on tidal River Crouch well, the training day is always useful.

Edwin Buckley, event director and race officer said the stage is set for yet more top-class racing: “The fact we were oversubscribed this year with over 40 applicants for the 30 places available reflects just how important the event is for racing classes.”

“Although it’s an invitation event it works on a first-come-first-served basis so, it pays to be smart ‘off the start line’ in terms of entering.”

Saturday’s racing commences at 10:30 sharp, hoping to complete as many of the eight races as possible.

The wind looks good Saurday but possibly dropping off on Sunday, but with the mixed conditions giving everyone a chance to shine.

Sue Pelling

Endeavour Entrants 2023

· 505 – Sam Pascoe and Pascoe

· WASZP5 – Sam Whaley and Larissa Connabeer

· RS Vareo – Michelle Collier-Brooks and James Bennett

· D One – Nick Craig and Toby Lewis

· 29er – Charlie Gran and Sam Webb

· Lark – Ed Bradburn and Holly Evans

· RS Aero 6 – Ben Whaley and Lorna Glen

· Topper – Jessica Powell and Sam Grayton

· RS 400 – Edd Whitehead and Karen Oldale

· Byte – Duncan and Kirsten Glen

· GP14 – Matt Mee and Chris Martin

· 2000 – Simon and Katie Horsfield

· RS Aero 5 Tom and Tristan Ahlheid

· National 12 – Tom and Isobel Stewart

· Firefly – William Pank and Steve Carver

· Cadet – Samantha and Bridgitte Nee

· OK – Andy Davis and Alex Warren

· ILCA 4 – Leo Yates and Tatiana Hazelwood

· RS200 – Arran Holman and James Crossley

· Optimist – Dylan Creighton and Joe Jones

· RS Aero 7 – Tim Hire and Alice Lucy

· Scorpion – Alan Krayling and Simon Forbes

· RS Feva – Ben Greenhaigh and Tom Sinfield

· ILCA 7 – James Foster and Jowe Walters

· RS800 – Luke and Emma McEwen

· Blaze – Ben Harden and Lucy Ellery

· Merlin Rocket – Christian Birrell and Luke Patience

· 4000 – Steve and Ben Tylecote

· National 18 – Robert Gullan and Libby Watkins

· Solo – Ben Flower and Thomas Semmens