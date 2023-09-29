Star Class Vintage Gold Cup – Lars Grael and Mauricio Bueno lead day 1

First day of the Star Vintage Gold Cup took place in light and variable winds on Gull Lake.

Top of the days results are Brazilians Lars Grael and Mauricio Bueno with a 5-1-1 performance.

In second place is local skipper Josh Powell and Luke Lawrence, with finishes of 1-8-3. In third is the team of Joe Londrigan and John Wysockey who finished with 2-10-8.



Sailors knew going out that the lake was going to be tricky due to the light winds and its easterly direction.

The race committee was able to manage the shifty winds quite well, getting high praise from the sailors.

Three more races are scheduled for Friday.

2023 Star Vintage Gold Cup – Leaders after 3 races (32 entries)

1st BL 5805 Lars Grael / Mauricio Bueno – – 5 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 5177 Josh Powell / Luke Lawrence – – 1 8 3 – – 12 pts

3rd USA 5093 Joe Londrigan / John Wysockey – – 2 10 8 – – 20 pts

4th 4583 Darren Mason / David Wood – – 11 4 6 – – 21 pts

5th USA 4650 Brian Ledbetter / Brian Terhaar – – 12 5 5 – – 22 pts

6th USA 4985 Arthur Anosov / David Caesar – – 3 13 7 – – 23 pts

7th USA 4789 Paul Cayard / Danny Cayard – – 20 2 2 – – 24 pts

8th USA 4621 John MacCausland / Mac Waldorf – – 6 6 13 – – 25 pts

9th 4724 Ross Macdonald / Jon Klerk – – 4 16 11 – – 31 pts

10th 4402 Nick Madigan / Mark Strube – – 9 3 23 – – 35 pts