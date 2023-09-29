505 Worlds – Anderson and Baird maintain lead at lay day break

Anderson and Baird keep their overall lead at the break, with Martin and Lowry closing the gap, both adding a race win to their scores.



A tenth place in the first race (R5) for Eric Anderson and Nic Baird was discarded, and a race win ahead of Mike Martin and Adam Lowry in the second maintained their daunting overall scoreline . . . 2, 2, 1, 1, -10, 1.

Martin and Lowry continued to chip away at that lead with a win in the first race ahead of Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot of France (2, 7) in the first race and then the second in race 6, put them just two points off the leaders.

Mike Holt and Carl Smit also stayed in the podium group, a 3 and 4 placing them third, now eight points off the leaders but 11 pts ahead of fourth placed Boite and Carnot.

In fifth are the first British pair, Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (9, 5) with 30 pts, sixth Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies (4, 8) on 32 pts and seventh the USA’s Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson (7, 3) with 33 pts.

Friday is a lay day, racing resumes on Saturday 30 September.

2023 505 World Championship – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (60 entries)

1st USA 9248 Eric Anderson and Nic Baird – – 2 2 1 1 [10] 1 – – 7 pts

2nd USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry – – 3 1 2 [4] 1 2 – – 9 pts

3rd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – [4] 4 4 2 3 4 – – 17 pts

4th FRA 9220 Philippe BOITE and Marin CARNOT – – [10] 7 9 3 2 7 – – 28 pts

5th GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 1 8 7 [9] 9 5 – – 30 pts

6th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies – – 5 9 6 [14] 4 8 – – 32 pts

7th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – [16] 3 10 10 7 3 – – 33 pts

8th USA 9250 JB Turney and Jon Bell – – [14] 5 11 7 12 6 – – 41 pts

9th USA 9240 A.J. Conrads and Rob Woeful – – 8 [14] 12 8 8 9 – – 45 pts

10th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – – 6 6 14 6 [32] 17 – – 49 pts

Full results available here . . .