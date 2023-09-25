The Jean Genie win 2023 Scandinavian Gold Cup

The Jean Genie win the 2023 Scandinavian Gold Cup and 5.5 Metre World Championship in Porto Cervo.

On a day that delivered far more than was promised, The Jean Genie GBR 43 of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairadh Scott won the 2023 Scandinavian Gold Cup at the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Porto Cervo.

Later in the evening, the opening ceremony for the world championship was held. Racing for the Worlds starts Monday.



Both New Moon III and The Jean Genie went into the day with a win apiece in the unique one boat per nation, first to three wins format.

The Jean Genie won the opening race of the day. After winning the pin, they played the left and rounded first and led round the entire race.

This meant the finals just went down to just The Jean Genie and New Moon III, in what was to be the final race.

Boat boats engaged in the pre-start and started a fascinating tacking duel up the first beat.

But The Jean Genie had the early advantage and extended on each leg to win by about 50 seconds. In the end, they led at every mark of both races.

In the Hankø Evolution Cup, Joker FRA 50 of Adrien Polaillon, Eric Polaillon, and Jean-Baptiste Polaillon took the overall win,.

While in the Classic fleet Cibele ITA 72 of Fabrizio Cavazza, Vittorio Zaoli and Duccio Colombi took the Royal Kaag Classic Cup.

2023 Scandinavian Gold Cup

1st The Jean Genie GBR 43, Peter Morton

2nd New Moon III BAH 25, Mark Holowesko

3rd Aspire POL 17, Mateusz Kusznierewicz

4th Ku-Ring-Gai III AUS 66, John Bacon

5th Girls on Film GBR 41, Louise Morton

6th Artemis NOR 57, Kristian Nergaard

7th Melx III GRE 5, Stavros Papagiannopoulos

8th Shaolin SUI 22,6 Philippe Dürr

9th 5billy5 ITA 79, Maria Cristina Rapisardi