Jeff Bezos’ three-masted megayacht starts sea trials

Jeff Bezos’s 127m/417ft sailing yacht Koru left Rotterdam for the North Sea for a first day of sea trials.

The Oceanco built Koru (Y721) is with it’s length the largest sailing yacht in the World.

Footage by The Nautical Lady & Dutch Yachting.



The controversial yacht arrived at Greenport in Rotterdam without her masts in August 2022.

The fore, main and mizzen mast of the 127m/ 417ft schooner were transported separately and stepped at Greenport.

Earlier plans to step the masts after launch and dismantle the historic De Hef bridge to provide clearance were abandoned after a public uproar.

